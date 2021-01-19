Veteran helps bring USS Arizona relic to Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—The walk past Sparks Park is one that Navy veteran Stan Mazur makes frequently. It’s there where he helps beautify the park, and the different memorials like the one for 9-11, but on one particular day he had an important question for his grandson.

“I said remember Pearl Harbor? And my grandson, and his buddy looked at me like I was some kind of nut,” said Mazur.

Mazur told him he read about the possibility of bringing a piece of the USS Arizona to Jackson, and that’s when they knew this was the perfect spot to honor the 28 Michigan military men who lost their lives on December 7th, 1941 with a piece of history itself.

“My grandson said go for it grandpa, and that was the kick in pants that I needed to really pursue it,” says Mazur.

Pursue it is exactly what he did. He helped get the relic delivered to a welder in Jackson where it’s being prepared to showcase. It’s something he hopes will help bring the community together when they need it most.

“Our country is so divided, this is something that will unite us,” he said.

Mazur hopes to also purchase five military flags each representing the different military branches, as well as replacing dead trees with cherry trees, and creating a special pavilion for the piece of history.

As a veteran himself, he knows when he sees the final product it will be an emotional moment.

“Tears really even during this interview I’m starting to get choked up about it.”

Mazur knows the love, and loss that comes with serving your country.

“Knowing that these 1,177 men off of that battleship, there’s more than that. That lost their lives are willing to sacrifice themselves for our country.”

The hope is that the display will be finished by the spring. They are currently taking donations to help make this possible. You can donate through the Jackson Community Foundation.

https://9918619c-77e2-4cb1-afd8-8245fc10be32.filesusr.com/ugd/e93852_d566ae924b3c4bcc92a7e563436d7444.pdf