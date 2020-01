Like fire, carbon monoxide (CO) is just as deadly. It’s called the silent killer because it’s colorless, odorless and invisible. More than 400 people in the United States die every year from accidental nonfire-related CO poisoning associated with consumer products, including generators. When you breathe in CO, it makes you feel nauseas, dizzy, headachy, and tired like you have the flu. It also makes it difficult to think clearly. CO poisons the body by removing oxygen in the blood stream, slowing suffocating you and eventually causing unconsciousness and even death.

“Mid-Michigan is in the target for a major winter storm producing heavy rain, ice and snow accumulation this weekend and the potential for extended power outages is likely”, according to Lt. Michael McLeieer, President of the Michigan State Firemen’s Association. “The strongest risk factor for CO poisoning during and after a winter storm is locating a generator in a basement or an attached structure such as a garage. Cases of CO poisoning can be expected in the early aftermath of a severe ice storm. Generators are a major CO source and the proper location of a generator is critical for their safe use,” according to McLeieer.