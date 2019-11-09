Veterans Day events in Michigan and across the country

HANDY TWP., Mich (WLNS) - Officers are investigating a man impersonating a Michigan State Police Trooper in Handy Township.

The Livingston County Sheriff is investigating the area of Layton Road and Fowlerville Road for a white man who is around 5-foot-10 and in his late 20s or early 30s.

The suspect's vehicle is a dark color 2008 to 2010 Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston County Sheriff at (517) 546 - 2440.