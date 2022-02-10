LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A video made by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) Director Zaneta Adams wants to keep military members aware of their rights during tax filing season.

“Did you know that disabled veterans may be eligible for special tax consideration? Or that through the IRS and the VA, veterans might be eligible for free tax preparation services?” Director Adams said in the video.

Nessel also made it apparent that scams are a thing to look out for if you’re serving in the military.

“We also want to remind veterans and active members of the military to be aware of bad actors that will exploit your status to perpetrate scams. And remember, that you should never have to pay to get your DD214 discharge papers,” said Nessel. “You fought for our country, now let us fight to protect you from those who would take advantage of your veteran status.”

Veterans who want to know more can visit the Internal Revenue Service website, or by reaching out to the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA).