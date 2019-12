Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Kalamazoo, Portage and Holland today.

He arrived in Kalamazoo just before noon and is now at a meeting in Portage with local faith leaders.

He will then head to Holland where he will hold a round table discussion with local community leaders and finally wrap up the day with a Keep America Great rally at 5:00 p.m..

6 News anchor Lauren Thompson will be with Pence today and will have updates online and on 6 News.