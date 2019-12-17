Vice President Mike Pence to visit Michigan this week

Vice President Mike Pence will travel back to Michigan Wednesday Dec. 17. The Vice President is participating in a bus tour with stops in Saginaw and Battle Creek.

In Saginaw, the Vice President will speak at a Workers for Trump Event. Following the event, the Vice President will speak at the Merry Christmas Rally in Battle Creek. Later that evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.

Vice President Pence was last in Michigan Dec. 4 for a “Make America Great Again” re-election campaign.