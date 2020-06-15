Vice President Mike Pence visiting Michigan on Thursday

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WLNS) – Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Michigan for lunch and a tour on Thursday, June 18th.
The vice president plans to have lunch at the Engine House restaurant which is owned by a local Detroit firefighter Captain Greg Sisoy and former Detroit firefighter John Gusumano, who retired after 31 years of service.
After lunch, Mr. Pence is expected to take a tour of the Chardam Gear Company before delivering a speech at Casadei Structural Steel, Inc.
