Vice President Mike Pence will visit Lansing Feb. 25

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters in Holland on Dec. 4, 2019.

LANSING (WLNS): Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Lansing on Feb. 25.

He is participating in a bus tour with stops in both the capital city and Troy.

In Lansing, the Vice President will deliver remarks at the Michigan Farm Bureau Lansing Legislature seminar.

The Vice President last visited Michigan on a bus tour Dec. 18 where he stopped in both Saginaw and Battle Creek. There, he spoke at Workers for Trump and later a Merry Christmas rally in Battle Creek.

He also stopped in Michigan Dec. 4  traveling throughout western Michigan ahead of a “Keep America Great” campaign event in Holland.

