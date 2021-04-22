Victim identified in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing Police Department has identified the 60-year-old man killing in a shooting Wednesday night as Larry Willis Fields.

Fields was shot shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Climax St.

When officers got on the scene, they found Fields suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and while there is limited information on the suspect, police say there is no active threat to the public.

Anyone with information with regard to this case is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department (LPD). You can do so by calling LPD at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Beth Frazier at 517-483-4659, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or by messaging the department on Facebook.