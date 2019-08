The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a teen-aged girl who died in an early morning crash Sunday.

Hannah Hidalgo, 14, of Haslett was struck and killed while crossing Lansing Road near Shaftsburg Road just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the girl was hit by a vehicle traveling east on Lansing Road and alcohol is believe to have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is continuing.