Victim named in homicide at 2400 block of Marion St. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has named the victim from a homicide shooting at the 2400 block of Marion St. in Lansing on Nov. 11 as Kevin Andrew Adams, a 22-year-old from Jackson, Mich.

Adams was found by LPD laying unresponsive in the street with apparent gun shot wounds.

There is still no suspect or motive at this time.

LPD said anyone with information about this homicide should contact Detective Sergeant Beth Frazier at 483-4659, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page or Lansing PD Mobile App.