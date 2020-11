Willie Charles Woods is being charged with homicide, armed robbery and tampering with evidence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has named the victim from the shooting on Thursday, Nov. 25 at the 5900 block of Richwood St. as 66-year-old Lansing resident Erwin Stanley Bell.

The Ingham County Prosecutor also issued formal charges against 24-year-old Lansing resident Willie Charles Woods.

Woods is being charged with the following:

Count 1: Homicide – Open Murder

Count 2: Armed Robbery

Count 3: Tampering with evidence