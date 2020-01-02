Victim of MSU Federal Credit Union scam speaks out

Throughout the day, members of the Michigan State University Federal Credit Union began noticing a mysterious charge on their account.

Totals varied, but the frustration was the same.



One victim says its scary to not feel in control, but that is what happened when she logged into her account and saw a withdraw from “At Love World TV”



You knew right away it was a scam? “oh immediately..yeah.”



Wednesday morning, Rhonda Fnby-Morse woke up to a text message from M-S-U Federal Credit Union.



“It said that there was a purchase made and I did not recognize it at all. I knew what my last debit purchase was because my kids rented a movie on prime.” said Rhonda Fnby-Morse, Victim.



“Thankfully it was only $65, but any amount would be bad.” Fnby-Morse added.



The purchase was from a company called “At Love World TV.”



“I was like what is Love World TV?” Fnby-Morse added.



She then turned to Facebook, to find out she wasn’t the only one.

“I was shocked..shocked how many people. I didn’t see anything else from any other bank besides MSU. So hopefully there are some answers from MSU as to what happened with this breach.” Fnby-Morse added.

“We don’t have any idea as to the actual source of it at this time or the reason for it.” Said Deidre Davis, Chief Marketing Officer for MSU Federal Credit Union.



Davis says a lot of the time, with fraudulent charges they don’t find the source.



She says the most important thing is to reassure members, they are not responsible for the charges and they will be reimbursed.



“We have what is called a zero liability policy through our visas cards. Were a visa card issuer..so if the transaction is fraudulent..absolutely they are not liable.” Davis added.



While, MSU Federal Credit Union is going to be taking care of it.



Rhonda says she still feels scared.



While it was only $65, Rhonda says this puts things into perspective.



Moving forward she is going to make some changes.

“I think I’m going to get a separate card just for online purchases that is not linked to my other banking information..such as my regular payments.” Fnby-Morse added