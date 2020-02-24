Victims turn to media to expose sex abuse by college doctors

The first man to publicly accuse a former University of Michigan doctor of sexual abuse says he contacted a newspaper over fears the allegations would be covered up.

The Detroit News reported Robert Julian Stone’s accusations the same day the university announced an investigation, triggering a flood of similar allegations.

The latest scandal draws comparisons to those at other universities, where victims contacted newspapers before officials publicly acknowledged complaints against doctors. A 2016 Indianapolis Star investigation of sexual abuse in USA Gymnastics prompted a former gymnast to alert the newspaper to abuse by Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar, who’s now in prison.