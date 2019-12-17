Video: Baking cookies for Santa with Michigan ingredients

ALGONAC, Mich. (WLNS) - You can take a tour of one of the most decked-out homes for the holidays in the entire state.

Visitors can tour a 9,500-square-foot log home with more than 225 Christmas trees and about 60,000 ornaments, according to a report by our media partners at MLive.

Homeowner Diane Kodet says that's not even half the amount of ornaments she and her late husband have collected.

Diane Kodet and her husband Allen started collecting Christmas decorations when they were married 45 years ago. After Allen passed away this year, Diane decided to host this year's event in his memory.

'The History of the Christmas Tree Walk' includes some ornaments that date back to the 1850s.

The home is located in Algonac, just west of the Canadian border northeast of St. Clair Shores.

This is the 16th year the homeowner has opened her home to visitors for the Christmas Walk.

In December of 2004, the first History of the Christmas Tree Walk began with over 30 decorated Christmas Trees and attracted over 800 visitors.

Last year, there were more than 220 trees decorated, and more than 2,300 people visited the home.

Diane says she expects about 3,000 people to tour the home this year.