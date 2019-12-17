LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Parents and kids can make delicious cookies for Santa using products grown or produced in Michigan.
“I love Michigan, and I’m very proud of my agricultural roots growing up on a farm,” said Chef Denene Vincent from Le Chat Gourmet in Eaton Rapids. “Good food begins with quality, seasonal, locally grown ingredients.”
Michigan’s food and agriculture sector contributes $104.7 billion to Michigan’s economy annually and leads the nation in production of 11 different commodities, according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
“When you buy Michigan products, not only are you supporting local jobs and our state’s economy, you’re also getting a better product,” said MDARD Director Gary McDowell. “Let’s be honest, if you’re looking for the best quality and flavor in your foods, the best choice is clearly Michigan.”
The gourmet sugar cookie recipe is also available online.
Video: Baking cookies for Santa with Michigan ingredients
