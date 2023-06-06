MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Macomb County sheriff recently commended two deputies and emergency services for quick, lifesaving actions taken over the weekend.

“This type of situation is one of the worst a parent can experience,” said Sheriff Wickersham.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, on June 3, deputies Jonathon Potocki and Mitchell Blount got a call regarding a child who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

The father administered CPR to the toddler until deputies and the Macomb Township Fire Department arrived.

Deputies decided to transport the toddler to a nearby hospital using Deputy Blount’s patrol car due to unanticipated ambulance delays.

While in transit, township fire personnel continued life-saving measures.

The toddler was breathing and had a pulse by the time the patrol car arrived at the hospital.

Due to the nature of the situation, the child was airlifted to a different hospital with Level-II pediatric trauma care.

As of Monday, the child was reported to be in stable condition and has been released from the hospital. The child is expected to make a full recovery.

“The responding deputies and fire personnel acted swiftly, ensuring the toddler received lifesaving measures and hospital transportation as quickly as possible,” Wickersham continued. “I applaud these public servants for their exceptional efforts.”

