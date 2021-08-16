VIDEO: Eaton Rapids becomes latest district to require masks

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Another mid-Michigan school district has announced that they will require students and staff to wear masks this upcoming school year.

Eaton Rapids became the latest school to announce they will require masks for students while in school. They join the Lansing School District, East Lansing Public Schools and Grand Ledge Public Schools who have already announced they will require masks for everyone.

Below is the post on the Eaton Rapids Public Schools Facebook page. At the time of this posting, there were 44 comments.

Many parents were weighing in with how they feel. Certainly, some disagree with the choice. But not Melissa Barnes.

She said if wearing a masks means kids can learn in-person, then she’s all for it.

“It’s kind of one of those things that we really want them to go back, but are we gonna get shut down in two weeks? Barnes said. “That’s not good for kids either having that inconsistency of going back and forth back and forth. We were already going to have them wear a mask, but the masks aren’t only to protect you, its also other people, so we’re pretty happy about it.”

As for other school districts like Okemos, Ionia, Charlotte and more, there’s no final word regarding a mask mandate.