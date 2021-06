HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Hillsdale Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting situation that happened in the City of Hillsdale.

Hillsdale Police are asking you to contact them at 517-437-6481 or call Hillsdale County 911 dispatch at 517-439-9913.

The person of interest can be seen in the video below.