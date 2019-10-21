VIDEO: How Michigan conservation officers locate missing people

Recently, conservation officers helped locate a missing 2-year-old, recover a hiker’s body and find a missing elk hunter, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

In the video above check out conservation officer search and rescue training.

