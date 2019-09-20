VIDEO: Lansing woman gets package stolen from porch

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing woman is looking for answers after someone stole a package right off her front porch.
In the video above, you can see a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt and baseball hat stealing a package of a porch on Orchard St. in Lansing.
The incident took place exactly one day after the Governor signed a new mail theft law.
