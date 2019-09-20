VIDEO: Lansing woman gets package stolen from porch

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A group of eight Republican lawmakers are trying to overturn the governor's recent ban on flavored vaping fluids and prevent a similar band from the White House.

State House Bill 4996 would prevent the state from passing any kind of ban on any vapor product as well as declare that even the federal government can not ban vapor products made and sold in Michigan.

According to our ABC affiliate in Grand Rapids, the main sponsor of the bill introduced on Thursday is State Rep. Beau LaFave from Escanaba.

LaFave said the House bill is intended to eliminate the governor’s ability to ban e-cigarettes without consent of lawmakers.

“The majority of adults who use e-cigarettes vape a flavor other than tobacco,’’ LaFave said in a news release. “This ban is an overreach that will potentially make criminals out of adults who are trying to use a safer alternative to kick the habit of traditional tobacco cigarettes.’’

He called the ban “stupid policy.’’

Earlier this month, the FDA sent a warning to the vaping company JUUL, saying there is no proof that vaping is safer than smoking.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the ban was effective immediately. Retailers were given two weeks to comply.

Whitmer, a Democrat, gained national attention earlier this month when she announced that Michigan would ban flavored vaping products. She accused companies of using candy flavors and deceptive advertising to appeal to school-aged kids.

Advocates of the Michigan ban say national data on e-cigarette use shows that 78 percent of high school students and 48 percent of middle school students reported using vaping products.