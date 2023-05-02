UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Seven months ago, the first snowflakes of the season fell in the Upper Peninsula. Now, after the darkest and cold days of the year, winter weather continues to linger in the region.

The video above is from Tuesday morning in Negaunee Township to Marquette Township on US-41. The right lane was mostly clear, but traffic was moving a little slower.

The video above is from Negaunee on Monday.

It’s been a long season. From a heavy snow in October that melted before Halloween to a blizzard on Christmas, we’ve seen a little bit of everything. There was even a week in April of record or near record warmth, which caused its own set of challenges with flooding.

The snow from this first week of May will start to melt as temperatures warm up later this week. Michigan State Police are reminding people to report flood damage by calling 211.

Crews are still working to clear roads and restore power. You can find links to report outages here. You can also get weather updates here anytime.