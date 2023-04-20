REPUBLIC, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s not common but not a totally unheard of occurrence in the Upper Peninsula.

For many, a moose sighting is a rare treat, as long as you keep your distance.

A pair of moose were spotted feeding near M-95 in Republic on Tuesday night.

The moose were out grazing on whatever food they could find following a week of warmer temperatures, which melted much of the winter snowpack.

If you happen to spot a moose in Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources requests that you report sightings.

In 2022, the DNR issued a cautionary advisory after numerous moose were hit by vehicles.

John Pepin with the DNR said many U.P. drivers see moose and will stop to look and take pictures during the summer travel season.

“Folks doing this need to remember to pull safely off onto the shoulder of the road, watch for passing traffic and keep a safe distance from these wild animals,” said Pepin.

Moose are native to Michigan, but their populations have gone through some changes over the years.