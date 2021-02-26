VIDEO: More Michigan students graduate high school during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan high schoolers graduated at a higher rate in 2019-20 than each of the three previous years, according to data from the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information.

The group graduated at a 82.07 percent rate, while 7.7 percent of students dropped out. This is the fourth straight year that the graduation percentage rate went up in Michigan.

“Regardless of the pandemic, Michigan high school students continue to graduate at a higher percentage each year,” said CEPI Executive Director Tom Howell.

Over the past decade, the graduation rate has gone up 7.74 percent, with higher rates in 9 out of the last 10 years.

“Given the advent of the pandemic last March, it’s good news that our graduation rates continued to increase,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “It’s a tribute to the hard work last spring of educators, students and parents.”

“It’s also good news that the gaps between African American and Hispanic students on the one hand and white students on the other have declined over the last decade,” Rice added.

“For 2011, four-year graduation rates were 57.02%, 62.60%, and 80.14% for African American, Hispanic, and white students, respectively. For 2020, the gaps had narrowed, with four-year graduation rates of 70.37%, 75.48%, and 85.44%, respectively. While we still have significant room to improve with all groups of students, graduation rate increases and narrowing of the gaps in the last decade are welcome signs of improvement.”

Graduation and dropout rates can be found on CEPI’s MI School Data website (www.mischooldata.org).