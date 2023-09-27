SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) — Michigan State Police have released body camera footage of the moments after a Florida man was shot by officers earlier this month. Police say he first shot at the officers, who were searching for him on a property near Sault Ste. Marie.

Police have blurred the image of the suspect in the video.

A statement sent along with MSP’s response to our (WJMN) FOIA request reads, “There is no dash camera footage related to this incident. There is no body camera footage prior to or at the time of the shooting. The body camera footage within the first 10 minutes after the shooting has been provided.”

Local 3 has reached out to MSP to learn why there was no video recorded before what was provided. We have also reached out to learn if the independent investigation of the shooting has concluded. We expect to learn its outcome in the coming days.

The day before the shooting, James Kamal Itani is accused of entering the parking lot of the nearby MSP post in the early morning before torching and shooting at patrol cars. He fled, and the next day police got a search warrant for a property off Riverside Road where he was believed to be staying. That is where the shooting would later happen.

Itani spent several days in a hospital in critical condition before being arraigned on one felony count of terrorism, third-degree arson and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder. He also faces numerous weapons charges.