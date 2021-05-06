VIDEO: MSU grad students raise over $27K for India COVID-19 fight

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’ve been paying attention to the news lately, you probably know there’s a massive COVID–19 crisis in India right now.

The numbers are staggering. According to The New York Times, India set a global record for daily cases today, with 410,000 cases identified in just 24 hours.

All of that has left a group of Indian students at Michigan State University feeling completely helpless.

“It’s very difficult being far away from home but even if we were home not much we could do because of this disease,” said Darshana Devarajan

Devarajan and a mixture of grad students and current students decided to do something about it.

After seeing similar ideas online, they made a goal to raise $15,000 to support India’s fight against the coronaviru.

Through a GoFundMe page, that goal was met in just 48 hours.

“We didn’t expect this response, says a lot about the community who got on this so quickly,” said Devarajan.

“I think we underestimated how many relationships we had built over the years we’ve been here,” said Manasi Mishra.

That sparked them to make a new, more ambitious goal. $50,000 by May 15.

“I understand that the new goal is an extreme request it’s a lot. But the extreme request warrants an extreme circumstance,” said Jayant Benjamin, the President of the MSU Indian Students Organization.

Make no mistake, the last month has been devastating for Benjamin and many like him. But he said in a weird way, it’s given him a glimmer of hope.

“It’s been a very sad month in my apartment. My best friends parents are admitted to the intensive care and he doesn’t have any relatives to rely on. My roommate just lost somebody yesterday. I know that there’s not much that we can do about those particular people but it has really strengthened my faith in our community that we as people can actually come together and help each other out.”

If you would like to learn more about this fundraiser, visit the link below: