EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Eight shots. That’s how many times it appears East Lansing police officers shot at a 20-year-old man running from police.

Video shows the man however did not fire a weapon at any time.

Today, 10 days after the incident, the department released bodycam footage from 4 different officers along with Meijer security footage.

Police say they were called on a weapons complaint and saw a man that matched the description running out the east entrance.

A chase started inside the store that led outside. That’s when officers yelled out that the man had a gun.

“He’s reaching! He’s reaching! He’s got a gun,” an officer yells out.



Then two officers shot at the man. When the 20-year-old was down, officers tried to find a gun.



They eventually discovered one under a nearby car. The man was taken to a hospital and then to Ingham County Jail where he’s since been released.

He has not been charged with any crime related to this incident.

“It’s extremely disturbing. We have never had a situation like this in the history of our police department,” said East Lansing Police Chief, Kim Johnson.

The video is getting mixed opinions. Mike Nichols is a local attorney representing one of the officers. He says the video defends his client’s actions.

“The officers acted reasonably and appropriately. They addressed an immediate threat, not only to themselves but to the public,” said Nichols.

But community members like Lansing Black Lives Matter leader, Sean Holland, say the video clearly shows the shooting was unjustified.

“He kept saying, ‘I can’t breathe.’ Where have we heard that before? From the mind of the officers, this young man was not given dignity at all. His life did not matter,” said Holland.