VIDEO: One suspect arrested on multiple felony charges after fleeing from Clinton County deputies

Clinton County, Mich. (WLNS) — A police pursuit ended with the arrest of a suspect with several felony charges after fleeing from police.

The suspect is being held at the Clinton County Jail on multiple felonies including fleeing and eluding, possession of stolen vehicle, resisting officers, possession of stolen property, weapons offense, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and felony warrants.

On Wednesday, July 29 at approximately 2:33 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a suspicious vehicle leaving the park and ride on Grand River east of Wright Rd in Eagle Township.

The vehicle was a white Ford Van with windows that appeared to be painted black and did not have a license plate affixed.

Due to numerous thefts of catalytic converters in the area, an investigatory traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle failed to stop and fled from the Deputy into Eaton County and then traveled back into Clinton County and through several townships in a reckless manner.

Dewitt Township Police deployed Stop Stick on Clark Rd near Airport and successfully deflated three of the four tires.

The vehicle traveled southbound on Airport Rd and exited the roadway just south of I-69, where the driver and sole occupant fled on foot.

With assistance from several assisting agencies, the suspect was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Grand Ledge Police, Dewitt Township Police, Dewitt City Police, Michigan State Police and Clinton County Central Dispatch.