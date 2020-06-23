Video shows gun pointed at motorcyclist during BLM march

WARNING: This video contains language and images that might offend some readers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A video has surfaced that appears to show a motorcyclist being stopped by gun-toting guards during a Black Lives Matter march on June 19 in Lansing.

In the video a rifle being carried by one of the guards is pointed at the chest of the motorcycle driver who is being stopped from entering East Michigan Avenue as the marchers near.

A Lansing Police spokesperson tells 6 News that there is an active investigation and more information will become available as it is developed.

The video was included in a post by Kyle Olson on the Breitbart site.

