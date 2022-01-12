Video shows katana attack: ‘You chopped my ear off’

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Surveillance video shows a store clerk being attacked by a man with a sword at a convenience store near Ionia.

The attack happened on Halloween 2021. The employee suffered a stab wound and cuts to his head and neck.

News 8 recently obtained the surveillance video through a Freedom of Information Act request.

It shows the clerk checking on a man at the door of the More Purks on Bluewater Highway just west of town. The man can then be seen forcing his way into the store and striking the clerk with a katana. The clerk then told the attacker he would give him whatever he wanted and told him to take the money from the till.

“You (expletives). You (expletive) my family over,” the attacker replied.

“Who are you?” the clerk asked.

“You ruined my family,” the attacker said.

“Who are you? What are you talking about, man? Fella, what you talking about?” the clerk replied.

The video then shows the man with the katana taking cash out of the drawer.

Clerk: “You chopped my (expletive) ear off, man. Just take the whole box, man. Just take the whole thing.”

Attacker: “I’m sorry they didn’t listen to me.”

Clerk: “I’m sorry. too, man. I don’t know what happened.”

Attacker: “That’s all I’m gonna take. You can have the rest.”

The clerk then asked the man to leave. The attacker apologized for hitting him with the sword, offering cash and saying the clerk could keep the sword:

Attacker: “I’m so sorry. Take the rest of the money, man.”

Clerk: “Huh?”

Attacker: “You want the sword?

Clerk: “Just go.”

Attacker: “OK.”

Clerk: “Just go.”

Attacker: “Where do I go?”

Clerk: “Out. Out the door.”

Police arrested their suspect later the same day, identifying him as Jonathan Wroten, 36, of Ionia. He faces an attempted murder charge, among other counts.

A judge ordered a mental competency evaluation of Wroten. His next court date is scheduled for April 1.

Another More Purks employee told News 8 Wednesday that the clerk is continuing his recovery.