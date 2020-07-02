Couple arrested after pulling gun during racially charged confrontation caught on video

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities in Michigan are investigating a confrontation in which a white woman arguing with a Black woman and others pulled out a handgun and demanded others at the scene get away from her vehicle.

Video of the encounter was posted online.

>>>The video contains language that some people might find offensive

This happened today in Auburn Hills,MI

Wednesday night’s argument escalated into a shouting match in which the word “racist” can be heard a number of times.

No shots were fired.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating and that the case would be turned over to the county’s prosecutor’s office to determine whether charges will be filed.

Sgt. Dale Brown says no shots were fired and nobody was injured.