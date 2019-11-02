VIDEO: State officials regulate over 17,000 active oil and gas wells in Michigan

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - Beto O’Rourke announced Friday that he was ending his Democratic presidential campaign.

Many politicians, including former opponents are reacting to the news.

The former Texas congressman, who energized Democrats in a Senate race last year, began his White House run to great fanfare, but failed to build significant support.

O’Rourke was urged to run for president by many Democrats who were energized by his narrow Senate loss last year in Texas, a reliably Republican state.

In an online post, O’Rourke said, “My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.” He was scheduled to address supporters later Friday at an event in Iowa.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” he wrote on Medium. “Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country.”