VIDEO: State officials regulate over 17,000 active oil and gas wells in Michigan

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gas Pumps_66018

Michigan has over 17,000 active oil and gas wells throughout the state.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy regulates these wells to ensure that Michigan’s environment and public health is protected.

In the video above, EGLE briefly explains the history of the oil and gas industry in Michigan and how the state regulates them.

