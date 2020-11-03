Vienna Way neighbors sing on the eve of elections

DELTA TWSP, Mich. (WLNS) — Music filled the air in Delta Township on the eve of Election Day 2020.

Local residents of the Vienna Way neighborhood gathered to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” to honor the country, and it’s service men and women as well as to unite friends and neighbors regardless of political affiliation. Organizer and Korean War veteran Larry Ewing stated, “at this time when there’s all kinds of turmoil and people are questioning this country, we ought to take a stand and point out we love this country. We believe it’s the best place in the world to live.”

The full performance can be viewed in the video above.

