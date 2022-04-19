EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A candlelight vigil for Patrick Lyoya is set for Tuesday, April 19 at the Michigan State University Rock.

The vigil is set to begin at 8:00 p.m.

“Enough is enough,” the protest flyer reads. “Rest in peace Patrick Lyoya and all other victims of police brutality.”

Lyoya was an unarmed black man that was shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids Police officer during a struggle.

On Tuesday, April 19, a private autopsy confirmed that the officer’s gunshot was what killed Lyoya.

Another vigil was held for Lyoya on Saturday.