Viral video of bride during Beirut explosion is Detroit medical student

Detroit, Mich. (MLIVE) — A bride whose photoshoot in Beirut went viral moments before the massive explosion Wednesday is a Detroit medical student.

This video captures the terrifying moment a bride posing for photographs on her wedding day is rocked by the massive warehouse explosion in Beirut. https://t.co/67cHoGsNc4 pic.twitter.com/NVpCUogop7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 5, 2020

Dr. Israa Seblani, 29, was dressed in her wedding gown and smiling into the camera as a videographer panned the camera around her.

Seconds later there was an explosion and debris everywhere and Seblani and her fiancé were thrown to the ground.

The video was shared online and was soon picked up by multiple media outlets.

Officials have said the explosion was likely caused by 2,750 metric tons of confiscated ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse. The blast killed more than 130 people and injured more than 3,000 more.

After things settled in the city, the couple held a ceremony and celebrated with family and friends, The New York Times reports.

Seblani is completing a residency in endocrinology at a Detroit hospital.

She had flown into Lebanon from the U.S. to get married after postponing the wedding for three years while awaiting a visa for her fiancé, The Times reports.