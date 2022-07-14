Correction: The statue was located at St. Thomas Aquinas Church School.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Virgin Mary statue at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School in East Lansing has been decapitated and damaged.

The heavy concrete statue was in the garden of the school and was knocked over. A hand on the statue was broken off, among other things.

The hand was also thrown through a window at the school, which is part of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish and is located nearby.











A church spokesperson told 6 News they believe the incident happened between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday and said they have alerted the East Lansing Police Department.

6 News is out at the church and will bring you any updates throughout the day.