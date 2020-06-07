Virtual town hall to help Michigan residents with changes to auto insurance

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A new initiative to help service members and veterans thrive in all Michigan counties is looking for volunteers.

The Buddy to Buddy Veteran Mentorship Initiative was designed by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency to link service members and veterans of all eras in Michigan to resources that address a variety of issues.

This program is intended to actively help the military community where they live, work, and play in Michigan. The initiative replaces a University of Michigan program with a similar name.

MVAA is looking for passionate volunteers who can provide one-on-one mentorship. Any honorably discharged veteran who is interested will receive training on resources and best practices on troubleshooting a variety of issues from transportation to accessing federal benefits.

Apply today by completing an application form or contacting the Michigan Veterans Resource Service Center at 1-800-MICH-VET to have the application sent to you.