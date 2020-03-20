VOA Michigan to close stores, layoff workers

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing the Volunteers of America Michigan to close thrift stores and layoff about 150 workers.

The group plans to continue accepting drop-off donations at its five stores beginning next Tuesday.

In a statement, Alex Brodrick, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Michigan, said, “As we continue to approach these unprecedented times as an agency, we are determined to do everything we can to keep our customers, employees, donors and volunteers safe.”

The five drop-off locations are: Westland- 34800 Warren Rd, Westland, MI; Burton- 1135 N. Belsay Rd, Burton, MI; Corunna- 2520 E. Main St., Corunna, MI; Lansing: West- 3800 W. Saginaw St, Lansing, MI; Lansing: South- 5411 S Cedar St, Lansing, MI.

The drop-off centers open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with no-contact drop-off procedures in place.

The VOA thrift stores each bring in about $20,000 daily to go towards funding the VOA social service programs.