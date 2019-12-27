Volkswagen raises forecast for electric car production

In this Tuesday, May 14, 2019 photo, an e-Golf car is fixed with a charging station during a press tour at the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG (VW) in Zwickau, Germany. Automaker Volkswagen is raising the bar for its plunge into battery powered cars, saying it will reach its goal of 1 million e-autos per year two years earlier than planned. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) – Volkswagen is stepping up its electric car offensive. The German automaker says it will reach its goal of a million e-cars a year by the end of 2023.

That’s two years earlier than planned. The announcement Friday comes as European carmakers get ready to meet tough new limits on emissions of greenhouse gases by 2021. And the only way to do that is selling more battery cars. Volkswagen is getting ready to sell its ID.3 model it says will find mass appeal thanks to its low price and long range. That said, battery cars have been only a niche market until now.