Volunteer drivers needed to take cancer patients to treatment

The last thing a cancer patient wants to deal with is figuring out how to get their treatments.



The American Cancer Society uses volunteers to take patients to their doctor appointments.



“We know this saves lives.” said Katie Jones, Senior Manager for Community Development for American Cancer Society.



Going through treatment can leave patients unable to drive, which can cause problems.



“There are always unfulfilled rides, we wish we could fill every ride and now we can’t and we need more drivers. There are currently patients calling us, asking for a ride and we can’t match them up with a volunteer.” Jones added.



Last year, The American Cancer Society provided 15,000 rides in the state of Michigan



But with demand going up and the weather getting colder, more drivers are needed.



“Quite a few of our drivers are retirees and they will travel south for the winter and so definitely week need people that are in town.” said Jones.



If you want to help, there are a few requirements.



“They need to have a good driving record, valid license, reliable form of transportation, and they also need to be avaliable. It’s very flexible, they can set what days of week, what times they can help out.” Jones added.



The program is asking for more volunteers who want to help people get through the hard times.



“Just the simple act of driving someone to and from an appointment, whether it is radiation or the doctor, chemo therapy. It’s all positive, your heart does well when you do something positive for somebody else.” said Leslie Algren, Breast Cancer Survivor and volunteer driver.



If you are interested in getting a ride or signing up to be a driver click HERE.