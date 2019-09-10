Volunteer opportunities in Michigan in honor of 9/11

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan officials awarded 14 grants to fund 18 community electronics drop-off locations and collection events across the state.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced today it has awarded $269,540 in grants during the second round of the Rural Electronics Recycling Grants.

Shiawassee County Conservation District was awarded $20,000 to create two collection locations in Shiawassee County as well as expand outreach programs and help control collection costs for residents

A 10,000 grant was awarded to Montcalm County Conservation District to develop a permanent electronics collection site in the county as well as collection events in remote parts of the county.

Improperly recycled electronics can cause environmental hazards because of the heavy metals inside certain equipment, according to EGLE.

Community events are convenient electronics recycling opportunities for residents that assure electronics are properly managed through their end-of-life.