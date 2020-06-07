Volunteers needed for Michigan veterans helping veterans initiative

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Starting Monday, lawmakers will hold virtual auto insurance town halls to let residents know about upcoming changes to auto insurance choices.

The live town halls are part of a series of events to help Michigan drivers know about new auto insurance policies that will take place after July 1st of this year.

You can use your computer or mobile device to attend these one-hour town halls at 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. If Monday is not convenient for your schedule, check out additional upcoming town hall dates.

More than 2,000 people have attended the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services' virtual auto insurance town halls.

For more information call the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services hotline Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (833) ASK-DIFS or email autoinsurance@michigan.gov.