Volunteers prepare 1,400 boxes of fresh food for families in need

More than 1,400 boxes of fresh food, each weighing 25 pounds for a grand total of 35,000 pounds, all dropped off at the Boos Center, and organized by hand to be delivered to families in need.

Colleen Sullivan runs the group with dozens of volunteers. She says, it’s a monumental task, but one she knows will make a significant impact in the Jackson community.

“Not only are these boxes going out, and we are seeing people get their needs met, and not worrying about making tough choices about prescriptions, or other things that they might need like paying bills. We know that that need is met, but also so many other aspects that have come out of this that are positive,” said AFL-CIO Labor Liaison for the United Way of Jackson, Colleen Sullivan.

The groups involved are also helping people get connected with other services as well, to make sure all their needs are met.

In Jackson, one in four families fall right around the poverty line, and organizers today like Ken Toll say, the hard work is worth it because they know there are families right now who really need the help.

“The first thing that goes through your head is holy cow that is a lot of food, but once you get it unloaded, and you see the people picking it up, you see the Facebook posts of people sharing it, and cooking it, and enjoying it, it’s all worth the pain in the sweat,” said CEO of the United Way, Ken Toll.

The USDA farmers to Families program helps provide the food. Sullivan says, they hope to continue doing this every Friday for as long as possible.

“The response has been phenomenal, but we couldn’t have done it without all our great partners,” said Sullivan.

If you would like to volunteer, or are interested in finding food there is a link below.

https://uwjackson.org/