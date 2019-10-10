Volunteers sought to curb erosion along river at MSU

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
red cedar river 021918_373442

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State University is looking for volunteers on the banks of the Red Cedar.

Due to erosion and high water, the edge of a walking path is 5 feet or less from the riverbank, near Spartan Stadium. Tree roots and invasive species are taking over.

The university is using rock, natural materials and native plants to rebuild approximately 275 feet of the riverbank. Volunteers are needed through Friday.

More information is available online at https://ipf.msu.edu/about/news/riverbank-restoration-2019 .

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar