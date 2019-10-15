VOTE NOW: 16 nominees announced for 2020 class of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

A billion dollar industry could be under water after last Springs wet weather.

"Its down pretty significantly from where we were at last year." said Theresa Sisung, Associate Field Crops & Advisory Team Specialist for The Michigan Farm Bureau.

Michigan farmers are hurting. Production for soybean crops are down 15.3%. Corn is down more 9.1%

"A lot of them expected this just because there were fewer acres planted. Its just sobering to see those numbers in black and white from USDA." Sisung added.

And that is all because of the rainy Spring Michigan had.

"A lot of the reason for the decrease in production is because we have had fewer acres that got planted in the spring. We actually had almost over 900,00 acres across the state that didn't get planted in the spring." Said Sisung.

Now some of the harvest is expected to be pushed back.

"With the wet weather we've recently had its tough to get out in the fields and get things harvested." Sisung added.

This could also affect all the local businesses across the state.

"If the farmers don't have the disposable income they've had in the past, they wont be able to spend that at the local diner or the local truck stop. Some of these local businesses will be impacted because they don't have the extra money." Sisung added.

For farmers, the struggle is real. But most promise to keep moving forward.

"They are just trying to get out in the fields and get those crops harvested to figure out what they actually have for a crop. And figure out where they are going to be at in the end of the year." Sisung added.