Voters to decide bonds & millages during May election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Voters across Mid-Michigan hit the polls today to vote either yes or no, on bond proposals or mileages.

Remember if you’re voting in person today, you need a valid ID, and votes must be cast or absentee ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. Do not put your ballot in the mail — it’s too late for that because it must be back to the clerk’s office today. A May 4 postmark is not good enough to get it counted.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will speak to the media when she stops at a polling place in Holt. Benson is touring voting locations across the state.

That event will be streamed live in the player above at 4:45 p.m.

6 News is keeping a close on several issues on the ballot, including:

Clinton County

Fulton/Mid Michigan College Annex

Fulton/Mid Michigan College Taxes

Westphalia Township Road Millage

Westphalia Township Fire Millage

Eaton County

Waverly Community Schools Millage

Hillsdale County

Hillsdale City Street & Leaf Millage

Hillsdale Public Schools Millage

Ingham County

Holt Public Schools Millage

Okemos Public Schools Millage

Okemos Public Schools Sinking Fund

Ionia County

Ionia Public Schools Millage

Jackson County

Grass Lake Community Schools Millage

Livingston County

Fowlerville Community Schools Millage

Shiawassee County

Corunna Public Schools Bond 1

Corunna Public Schools Bond 2

For more information about where you can vote, or anything election related click here.