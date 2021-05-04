Voters to decide bonds & millages during May election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Voters across Mid-Michigan hit the polls today to vote either yes or no, on bond proposals or mileages.
Remember if you’re voting in person today, you need a valid ID, and votes must be cast or absentee ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. Do not put your ballot in the mail — it’s too late for that because it must be back to the clerk’s office today. A May 4 postmark is not good enough to get it counted.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will speak to the media when she stops at a polling place in Holt. Benson is touring voting locations across the state.
That event will be streamed live in the player above at 4:45 p.m.
6 News is keeping a close on several issues on the ballot, including:
Clinton County
- Fulton/Mid Michigan College Annex
- Fulton/Mid Michigan College Taxes
- Westphalia Township Road Millage
- Westphalia Township Fire Millage
Eaton County
- Waverly Community Schools Millage
Hillsdale County
- Hillsdale City Street & Leaf Millage
- Hillsdale Public Schools Millage
Ingham County
- Holt Public Schools Millage
- Okemos Public Schools Millage
- Okemos Public Schools Sinking Fund
Ionia County
- Ionia Public Schools Millage
Jackson County
- Grass Lake Community Schools Millage
Livingston County
- Fowlerville Community Schools Millage
Shiawassee County
- Corunna Public Schools Bond 1
- Corunna Public Schools Bond 2
For more information about where you can vote, or anything election related click here.