Voters to decide bonds & millages during May election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Voters across Mid-Michigan hit the polls today to vote either yes or no, on bond proposals or mileages.

Remember if you’re voting in person today, you need a valid ID, and votes must be cast or absentee ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. Do not put your ballot in the mail — it’s too late for that because it must be back to the clerk’s office today. A May 4 postmark is not good enough to get it counted.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will speak to the media when she stops at a polling place in Holt. Benson is touring voting locations across the state.

That event will be streamed live in the player above at 4:45 p.m.

6 News is keeping a close on several issues on the ballot, including:

Clinton County

  • Fulton/Mid Michigan College Annex
  • Fulton/Mid Michigan College Taxes
  • Westphalia Township Road Millage
  • Westphalia Township Fire Millage

Eaton County

  • Waverly Community Schools Millage

Hillsdale County

  • Hillsdale City Street & Leaf Millage
  • Hillsdale Public Schools Millage

Ingham County

  • Holt Public Schools Millage
  • Okemos Public Schools Millage
  • Okemos Public Schools Sinking Fund

Ionia County

  • Ionia Public Schools Millage

Jackson County

  • Grass Lake Community Schools Millage

Livingston County

  • Fowlerville Community Schools Millage

Shiawassee County

  • Corunna Public Schools Bond 1
  • Corunna Public Schools Bond 2

