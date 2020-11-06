Voting software used in MI county with skewed results also used in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich– (WLNS) An entire Michigan county has flipped back to it’s historically republican roots after a manual recount of votes.

Officials with Antrim County posted updated results showing President Trump won the county with 9,783 votes making up 56.46% of ballots cast. Joe Biden earned 7,289 votes or 42.07%. The county initially “went blue” and showed a win for Biden before the error was discovered.

Antrim County officials have blamed the county’s election software saying totals counted did not match tabulator tapes. 6 News has learned the “Dominion Voting System” is used Antrim County.

That system is also used in 64 other counties across the state including, Ingham, Jackson, and Shiawassee, locally.

A spokesperson for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, tells 6 News the skewed results were the result of a “county user error” not a software issue and there is no reason to believe similar errors with ballot counts happened anywhere else.

According to Tracy Wimmer, the issue would also have been identified during the certification of results by county canvassers if it had not already come to light.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum tells 6 News she also believes human error is likely to blame for the error in Antrim County and while Ingham County uses the Dominion system, she doesn’t have any concerns about accuracy. Byrum says multiple tests are done at the Ingham County level with in-house programmers well before election day. Byrum adds that local clerks also are required to do testing before the polls open.