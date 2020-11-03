VP Candidate Kamala Harris campaigning in Michigan on Election Day

DETROIT, Mi (WLNS) – Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will spend part of election day in Michigan. Harris will head to metro Detroit to encourage Michigan voters to go and cast their ballot.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden will spend election day in Pennsylvania — heading to Philadelphia and Scranton.

The Biden-Harris campaign is working hard to win the battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania — two swing states that President Trump won in 2016.

Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes and Michigan’s 16 electoral votes are major factors to winning the White House, as both Biden and Trump try to reach the 270 votes required for an Electoral College majority.