VP Mike Pence encourages voter turnout at MAGA Rally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS)– Today’s visit to Michigan for VP Mike Pence comes less than three weeks before Election Day. The Vice President is hitting the campaign trail hard in Michigan, saying a win is crucial when it comes to keeping the White House.

Today VP Pence stopped in Grand Rapids to speak with voters and make the case for his party’s re-election.

The Vice President urged supporters to vote.

“I’m here for one reason only. and that is that Michigan and America need 4 more years of president Donald Trump in the White House,” he said.

Prior to arriving in Michigan, Democrats held their own conference where speakers including Rep. Rachel Hood highlighted what they call Trump and Pence’s failed COVID-19 response and the economic devastation it created.