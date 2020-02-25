VP Mike Pence to begin mid-Michigan visit with speech in Lansing

Vice President Mike Pence has arrived at Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport for his latest visit to mid-Michigan, his third in three months.

He was met by a handful of officials, including U.S. Rep John Moolenaar and former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Pence visited briefly with a group of supporters before getting on a bus and traveling to the Lansing Center to address a group from the Farm Bureau.

6 News anchor Lauren Thompson is expected to ride on the bus with the vice president and will have an exclusive interview online and on 6 News today.

6 News will livestream Pence’s speech at the Lansing Center.

He will then leave Lansing and bus to Troy, where he will make another stop before departing this evening.