Walberg announces grants for local health centers to expand coronavirus testing

Jackson, MI—Congressman Tim Walberg today announced that two community health centers in Michigan’s 7th District will receive additional federal grants to increase COVID-19 testing.

The Center for Family Health in Jackson County will receive $561,199 and the Family Medical Center of Michigan with locations in Lenawee and Monroe Counties will receive $372,574.

As of Friday morning, there are 380 cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, 371 in Monroe County and 121 cases in Lenawee.



“Expanding the accessibility of testing, particularly among vulnerable populations, is key to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and keeping our communities safe and healthy. Getting more resources to boost testing capacity is welcome news for our local health centers and the patients that they serve,” said Walberg.



This is the third round of grant funding that community health centers have received under federal Coronavirus response legislation. Today’s funding is made available through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which Walberg voted for and the House passed at the end of April. For more information and available resources, visit walberg.house.gov/coronavirus.